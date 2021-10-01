Kansas Lottery says Powerball jackpot grows to $635 million

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Lottery said on Friday that the Powerball jackpot is now at $635 million, with a cash option of $450 million, ahead of Saturday`s drawing. It was raised from $620 million on Friday.

It is the sixth-largest jackpot in the history of the game and the ninth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

The Powerball jackpot has been on a roll since early summer when it was hit in Florida on June 5, 2021.

In September, three Kansas Lottery players matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000.

The deadline to buy a Powerball ticket is 8:59 p.m.

