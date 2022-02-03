TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man accused of duping hundreds of people into paying for autopsies that his company did not perform is expected to plead guilty to fraud charges next month.

The Kansas City Star reports that Shawn Parcells on Tuesday filed a notice of intent to change his plea to 10 federal charges of wire fraud.

A change of plea hearing is scheduled for March 3.

Prosecutors say he used his business, National Autopsy Services in Topeka, to charge clients $3,000 for autopsies on their loved ones but never performed the procedures. He reportedly made more than $1 million from the alleged scheme.