Kansas man admits he crashed car into Cabela’s to steal guns

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas man pleaded guilty today to crashing a car into a Cabela’s store in hopes of stealing guns, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Kyle Mendez, 30, of Kansas City, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and one count of conspiracy to steal guns from a licensed firearms dealer.

Mendez admitted he crashed a car into an exterior door of a Cabela’s store in Kansas City, Kan. He and co-defendant Brenda Tosh, 27, of Kansas City, Kan., took rifles from the firearms section and loaded them into a shopping cart.

When police arrived, Mendez fled the store while police arrested Tosh. Mendez admitted he had a .45-caliber Taurus handgun in his car during the break-in. His prior felony conviction prohibits him from having a gun.

Mendez is set to be sentenced Nov. 26. Co-defendant Tosh pleaded guilty and is set to be sentenced Sept. 30.