RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Kansas was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder for allegedly stabbing his father.

According to the Reno County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO), deputies were sent Saturday in the early morning for a welfare check for a woman at her home.

The RCSO says this was initiated because her husband was dropped off with stab wounds at a gas station in McPherson.

The person who dropped him off told gas station employees he needed medical attention and then left the area.

According to the RCSO, a welfare check on the wife revealed she was fine.

While deputies were at the welfare check, the RCSO says the Hutchinson Police Department was sent to check out a suspicious vehicle on W Second Ave.

The vehicle was registered to the couple and appeared to have blood in it. It has been seized by the RCSO for processing.

The son of the couple has been arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and is currently in custody, according to the RCSO.

The dad was taken to a medical center in Wichita to be treated for his wounds. The RCSO says he is recovering.

An investigation is ongoing.

KSN does not name suspects unless charges are filed in their case.