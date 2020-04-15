Kansas man awarded $240K after wrongful burglary conviction

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man who spent nearly two years behind bars before his 1987 burglary conviction was reversed by the Kansas Supreme Court has been awarded nearly $240,000.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Tuesday in a news release that it will not appeal a Sedgwick County Court ruling that Bobby Harper is entitled to compensation. Harper also was granted a certificate of innocence, along with education and counseling benefits.

Lawmakers passed the wrongful compensation statute in 2018.

LATEST STORIES: