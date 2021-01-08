OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been charged with second-degree murder in the traffic crash death last year of a 17-year-old girl.
Television station KSHB reports that prosecutors on Thursday charged 42-year-old Eric Hoedl, of Olathe, in the Aug. 2 death of 17-year-old Jade Burkhart.
Police say Hoedl was driving a pickup truck that collided with the teen’s car at the intersection of South Hedge Lane and West Larkspur Street in Olathe.
Officials say Burkhart was about to enter her senior year of high school at the time of the crash. No other details of the crash have been released.
LATEST STORIES:
- Kansas man charged in death of teen in crash last year
- Lone Kansas Democrat in Congress calls for Trump’s removal
- Fire heavily damages home in Hutchinson
- FBI releases photo, offers $50k reward for suspect who placed pipe bombs in DC
- Tech company CEO, tattoo artist among those arrested at U.S. Capitol riot