Kansas man charged with driving mom into lake ruled incompetent

by: The Associated Press

Posted:

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A judge ruled a Lawrence man accused of driving a car into a lake while his mother was a passenger is incompetent to stand trial.

A Douglas County judge ruled earlier this week that 22-year-old Jeremy Williams should receive treatment at Larned State Hospital.

Williams is charged with second-degree attempted murder. Prosecutors allege Williams drove into Lone Star Lake on Feb. 25.

A caller who reported seeing the car go into the lake rescued Williams’ mother, who could not escape because she had a broken leg. Williams’ case will remain pending while he receives treatment.

