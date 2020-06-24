Kansas man convicted of enslaving mentally ill people requests early release from prison

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas man convicted of enslaving people with mental illness is asking to be released from jail.

In 2006, Arlan Kaufman was sentenced to 30 years in prison for forcing residents to work naked at his farm in Newton and perform sexual acts, all while billing their families and the government for what they called “nude therapy” sessions.

According to court documents, the 83-year-old’s attorney is asking for compassionate release, saying Kaufman has stage four prostate cancer that has spread to his spine, pelvis and ribs, making him high-risk for dying of coronavirus.

The attorney asked a warden at a prison in Texas Kaufman was staying at for early release, but that request was denied. Kaufman is currently imprisoned in North Carolina.

Kaufman has served 15 of his 30 year sentence.

A decision is expected by the first week of July.

