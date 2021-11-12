Kansas man dead after crash in Lyon county

A woman was killed and another person injured in a fatal crash in Anderson County.

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — One man is dead after running a stop sign and crashing into another vehicle on Friday afternoon.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:20 p.m. on Nov. 12, 59-year-old Jay Turner was driving a 1990 Ford Econoline Van heading south on Road R when he drove through a stop sign, crashing into a Ford F350 heading east.

Authorities say Turner died at the scene of the crash from his injuries.

The collision caused Turner’s van to overturn on the roadway.

The driver of the Ford F350, 62-year-old Justin Sage, was taken to Newman Regional Hospital for suspected injuries.