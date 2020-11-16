Kansas man dies after pulling out in front of semi truck

DODGE CITY, Kan. (AP) — A 28-year-old Kansas man has died after a semitrailer truck smashed into his car. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. Friday southwest of Dodge City in Ford County. Investigators determined that a westbound 2013 Chevrolet Camaro pulled out into the path of a southbound semi after stopping at a stop sign along U.S. Highway 56. The Camaro’s driver, Marcos Solis, was taken to Western Plains Regional Hospital where he died. The 27-year-old Iowa man driving the semi was not injured.

