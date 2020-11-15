Kansas man dies after truck he was riding in rolled over

CLOUD COUNTY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man died after the pickup truck he was riding in rolled over in a roadside ditch. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the wreck happened around 11:15 p.m. Saturday in Cloud County about three miles north of Aurora. Investigators determined that a southbound GMC pickup left the road and rolled over after it entered a ditch on the east side of the road. Authorities said 38-year-old Ryan Peltier of Concordia died at the scene of the crash. The truck’s driver, 40-year-old Amanda Applebee of Aurora was taken to Cloud County Hospital with serious injuries.
LATEST STORIES:
- Second arrest made in connection to a deadly shooting Monday afternoon
- Watch Live: SpaceX cleared for night crew launch
- Chiefs’ Duvernay-Tardif’s scrubs, lab coat enshrined in Pro Football Hall of Fame
- Taylor’s Forecast: Not as windy, but still critical fire conditions
- Wichita Catholic church temporarily shuts down after Priest tests positive for COVID-19