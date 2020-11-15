Kansas man dies after truck he was riding in rolled over

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)-- Bringing a smile to those who need it. That was the goal for one group this week. Employees at the Medical Society of Sedgwick County took the time to bring comfort to kids in hospital who are receiving chemotherapy.

They gathered school supplies, clothes, and personal items into chemo kits. They say it's during tough times like these that the kids at Wesley need to be reminded they are not alone. The Medical Society says it does this every year, but this time they said they wanted to focus more on those who may be isolated at hospitals.