POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead after a crash Thursday in Pottawatomie County following a crash on Kansas Highway 13.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Ford Escape was going south on K-13 when the vehicle hydroplaned hitting a 2015 Nissan NV2500 going north.

The patrol said the driver of the Escape, 22-year-old Owen R. Uhrmacher of Shawnee, was killed in the crash.

The driver of the Nissan was not injured.