SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a 20-year-old Kansas man drowned while swimming in a pond.
Shawnee County emergency personnel responded to a call Sunday afternoon about a reported drowning in a pond on private property in Shawnee.
Police said in a news release that witnesses reported the man was swimming when he went under and did not resurface.
The Shawnee Fire Department and Overland Park Police Department dive team recovered the body of Treyvion Baskin of Kansas City, Kansas, from the pond Sunday evening.
LATEST STORIES:
- Virginia man accused of driving into protesters claims to be KKK leader, could face hate crime charges
- Kansas man drowns while swimming in private pond
- Watch Live: Governor, KDHE discuss coronavirus in Kansas, clusters, other issues
- Derby’s Rock River Rapids reopens with extra precautions due to coronavirus
- Sedgwick County Health Department asks residents to answer call to determine spread of coronavirus