Kansas man drowns while swimming in private pond

SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a 20-year-old Kansas man drowned while swimming in a pond.

Shawnee County emergency personnel responded to a call Sunday afternoon about a reported drowning in a pond on private property in Shawnee.

Police said in a news release that witnesses reported the man was swimming when he went under and did not resurface.

The Shawnee Fire Department and Overland Park Police Department dive team recovered the body of Treyvion Baskin of Kansas City, Kansas, from the pond Sunday evening.

