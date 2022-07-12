KAY COUNTY, Okla. (KSNW) – An Arkansas City man entered a plea to a fatal DUI crash last year.

Walker Moulton on Tuesday appeared in Kay County and pleaded to a lesser amended count of negligent homicide and DUI by a person under 21. He had initially been charged with first-degree manslaughter and DUI by a person under 21 in the death of Rhett Lathers.

The Kay County clerk tells KSN News that Moulton will not be incarcerated if he completes specific court requirements.

The victim’s mother spoke in favor of Moulton at the hearing and asked the court to drop the charges.