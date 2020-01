WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - For some people human trafficking is something they see depicted in a movie or TV show. For April Owen though it was her reality. She is on a path to heal and succeed now, thanks to Raise My Head Foundation. "Honestly saved my life. If I wouldn't have came to this program I would say there is a good 90% chance I would have went back to prison," said Owen.

It has been almost a year since Owen the foundations' home. Raise My Head is 2-year recovery program based in Wichita that helps women break free from sex trafficking.