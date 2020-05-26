Kansas man killed in ATV crash in southern Missouri

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. (WDAF) — A 59-year-old Paola, Kansas man was killed Saturday in an ATV crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
According to the online crash report, around 4:25 p.m. Albert W. Gunn was driving the ATV along rough terrain on private property when he struck a rock and the ATV overturned.
First responders took Gunn to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead at 5:10 p.m.
McDonald County, Missouri is approximately a three-hour drive south of Kansas City, Missouri.
