Kansas man killed in ATV crash in southern Missouri

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. (WDAF) — A 59-year-old Paola, Kansas man was killed Saturday in an ATV crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to the online crash report, around 4:25 p.m. Albert W. Gunn was driving the ATV along rough terrain on private property when he struck a rock and the ATV overturned.

First responders took Gunn to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead at 5:10 p.m.

McDonald County, Missouri is approximately a three-hour drive south of Kansas City, Missouri.

