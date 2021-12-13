Kansas man left seriously injured after his dump truck overturns

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — One man was seriously injured after the dump truck he was driving overturned in Montgomery County.

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, the man was backing onto an access road at 12:50 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, just west of Chism Lane on Sweeny Hill Drive when he went off the road. The Mack dump truck overturned on its passenger side.

The man, later identified as Lawrence Fox, 81, of Walnut, Kansas, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. He was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident.