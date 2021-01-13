OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been found guilty of federal securities fraud and sentenced to four years’ supervised probation.
The office of U.S. Attorney General for Kansas Derek Schmidt says in a news release that 64-year-old Michael Davin, of Olathe, also was ordered Monday to pay more than $81,000 in restitution to a former client.
Davin pleaded no contest to a single count back in December.
Prosecutors say Davin failed to disclose to the investor that he had prior felony convictions, including two for theft. The securities case was initially filed in October 2018.
LATEST STORIES:
- Man who wore ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt at Capitol riot arrested
- $2,000 stimulus checks: Here’s who might qualify
- 20-year-old lawmaker who admitted to revenge porn says he is leaving Kansas Democratic Party
- Kansas man ordered to pay $81K in securities fraud case
- National Guard troops photographed sleeping on marble floors of Capitol ahead of impeachment vote