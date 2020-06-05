Kansas man pleads guilty in 2018 killing of pregnant mother

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Junction City man has pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the 2018 Christmas killing of a pregnant mother.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says in a news release Friday that 34-year-old Dion Jamel Green pleaded guilty in Geary County District Court for the December 2018 deaths of 31-year-old Jenna Schafer, of Junction City, and her unborn child.

Green’s sentencing has been set for Oct. 28. Early in the case, prosecutors had said Green was hired to kill Schafer, who was found dead in a Junction City apartment on Christmas Day 2018.

But a second man arrested in the case and accused of hiring Green later had charges against him dropped.

