Kansas man pleads guilty in 2018 killing of pregnant mother

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dion Jamel Green (Courtesy: Geary County Jail)

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Junction City man has pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the 2018 Christmas killing of a pregnant mother.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says in a news release Friday that 34-year-old Dion Jamel Green pleaded guilty in Geary County District Court for the December 2018 deaths of 31-year-old Jenna Schafer, of Junction City, and her unborn child.

Green’s sentencing has been set for Oct. 28. Early in the case, prosecutors had said Green was hired to kill Schafer, who was found dead in a Junction City apartment on Christmas Day 2018.

But a second man arrested in the case and accused of hiring Green later had charges against him dropped.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories