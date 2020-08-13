Kansas man sentenced six years for heroin trafficking

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 42-year-old Kansas man was sentenced Wednesday to six years in federal prison for heroin trafficking.
Terrance Wills, Kansas City, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin. In his plea, Wills admitted he met two other men, who had transported the heroin from Texas, at a rest area near Topeka.
Investigators had been following the load – almost five pounds of heroin — since the couriers were stopped on Highway 54 near Meade.
The Kansas Highway Patrol and the Drug Enforcement Administration assisted in the investigation.
