Kansas man walks 70 miles on hunger hike to raise money for harvesters

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas man walks more than 70 miles as a way to end hunger.

Scott Kellough started this journey as a hike, but taking it to new levels, walking 77 miles in six days.

All of this, Scott says is to end hunger. The hunger hike started Saturday August 31, and ended Thursday, Sept. 5, when Kellough arrived at the statehouse in Topeka.

“We live in one of the richest nations in the world, yet everyday there are millions of children that are going hungry,” said hiker, Scott Kellough. “[Children] that are food insecure in our own country, and I just don’t think that’s right.”

This is the second year Kellough has made this hike, with the hopes of raising $25,000 for harvesters.