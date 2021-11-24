Kansas man’s family hit in Christmas parade attack; Now, he wants change

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — A Manhattan family is mourning the loss of one of their relatives while two others are recovering from a Wisconsin Christmas parade attack.

Officials confirmed Tuesday that a child has died after a red SUV plowed into a parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin. The child was with a Manhattan family’s relatives when they were hit.

KSNT spoke with Gary Kraner, a Manhattan resident, who had three family members at the parade: his nephew, great-nephew and nephew’s wife. A holiday celebration in Waukesha, Wisconsin, was brought to a sudden, terrible end after a driver in a red SUV plowed through barricades and into the parade, killing six and injuring dozens more in a brutal act that has captured the nation’s attention.

Kraner says his nephew’s wife described the chaos as unfolding so fast. There was nothing she could do.

“She had just left my nephew to pick up the car. She saw it was coming, but it was too late; he had already gotten hit,” Kraner said.

Both Kraner’s 12-year-old great-nephew and the boy’s dad were hurt but are expected to recover. One of the children killed was with Kraner’s nephews during the parade. That child marks the sixth victim to die in the massacre that injured over 40 others.

This tragedy made Kraner concerned about the safety precautions surrounding upcoming parades in the area. He took to a Manhattan Facebook group to see what is being done to increase security.

“It can happen anywhere. Hopefully, it gets other cities across the United States thinking about their Christmas parades coming up in the next couple of weeks and looking at their security issues,” Kraner said.

Kraner has some suggestions for local cities with upcoming parades.

“They need to take a better look at what they need to do to make sure they’re secure. Their roadblocks should be better manned, and general security needs to be upped. You just can’t take things for granted anymore,” Kraner said.

After what happened to his family in Wisconsin, he just hopes more is being done to prevent something like this from ever happening again.

“People need to be more aware; they need to start looking out for things a bit better. This brings things home on what could occur,” Kraner said.

Next week there are several communities holding Christmas parades, including one in Manhattan. KSNT spoke with the Executive Director of Downtown Manhattan, who said they have the entire police department involved, as well as the local parks and recreation department when it comes to closing streets and putting up barricades.