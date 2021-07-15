Kansas Masonic Home restructures options for senior living

WICHITA, Kan. (SKNW) – The Kansas Masonic Home is no longer providing skilled nursing.

KMH announced that it is now focusing on memory care and independent and assisted living options for senior living.

Staff is working to relocate approximately 50 residents from the long-term care facility. The move will take two months. The center said they are working with families on new accommodations.

“Voluntarily closing the skilled nursing division of our operation and relocating approximately 50 residents

to nearby facilities was a difficult decision. During this time of transition, residents are our top priority.

Staff is working diligently to smooth the moving process and ensure access to all supplies and health

records are well maintained,” said Mike Miller, KMH chief executive officer.

KMH was founded in 1896 and is located on South Martinson Street.