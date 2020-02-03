Kansas Mission of Mercy Dental Clinic returns to Dodge City this Friday and Saturday

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A free dental clinic will be offered Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7-8, at the Western State Bank Expo Center in Dodge City.

During this two-day event, Kansas Mission of Mercy (KMOM) will provide cleanings, fillings and extractions, for both children and adults, at no charge.

“Dodge City last hosted KMOM in 2015,” said Crissa Salmans, Ford County RSVP director and member of the planning committee that is recruiting KMOM volunteers. “KMOM is a way for Dodge City to come together to help those who need their dental needs taken care of.”

Since no appointments are taken either day, people should be prepared to wait for several hours, Salmans said.

“Care is given on a first-come, first-served basis,” she said. “And patients come from all across Kansas, as well as Oklahoma, Nebraska, and Colorado.”

In addition to free dental services, breakfast and lunch will be provided at no charge. However, patients are encouraged to bring their own snacks and water.

Registration opens at 5:30 a.m. each day. There is no eligibility, income, or residency requirements for patients, although they should bring a list of current medications, allergies, and health conditions with them. (No denture services are offered.)

KMOM, which is a project of the Kansas Dental Charitable Foundation (KDCF) and the Kansas Dental Association (KDA) Relief Fund, is an annual two-day event hosted in different locations around Kansas. Its free dental care is provided by volunteer dentists, dental hygienists, and assistants. To date, 29,685 patients have been served through KMOM.

