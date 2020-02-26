Closings and Delays
Kansas mother of student who was kicked by teacher sues

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – A mother is suing a suburban Kansas City school after a teacher was caught on surveillance video kicking her then-kindergartner.

The Kansas City Star reports that the lawsuit against the Shawnee Mission School District was filed last month and moved to federal court this week, nearly a year after the video of what happened at the Shawnee, Kansas, elementary school was released.

The first-year teacher was fired after the incident but doesn’t appear to have been charged.

The girl’s mother accuses the school district of negligence in its hiring, training and supervision of the teacher. She is seeking an unspecified amount in damages.

