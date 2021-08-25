Tonganoxie motorcyclist dies after colliding with a dump truck

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A 34-year-old motorcyclist was killed when he struck a dump truck Tuesday morning in Leavenworth County.

William Guthrie, 34, of Tonganoxie, died when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a dump truck at U.S. 24 and Stone Creek Drive.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, the dump truck exited a controlled construction site and made a U-turn in the intersection of Stone Creek Drive against a red light. Guthrie was eastbound on U.S. 24, attempted to avoid the truck, but according to the KHP, hit the driver’s side door of the dump truck.

Guthrie was wearing his helmet.