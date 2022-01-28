TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is moving quickly to offer $1 billion or more in tax breaks and other incentives in hopes of landing what officials promise is an investment of up to $4 billion.

The bill also includes an across-the-board cut in corporate income taxes.

State officials have not disclosed the project or identified the company, saying those who have received details were required to sign non-disclosure agreements.

The Republican-controlled Senate on Thursday approved a bill on a 32-7 vote to allow the Kansas Department of Commerce to provide the incentives.

The measure had bipartisan support but some conservative Republicans called it “crony” capitalism. Officials claim the new facility will employ 4,000 people.