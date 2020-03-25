Two Blackhawk helicopters, 11 fire crews battle Barber County wildfire

BARBER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly issued a disaster declaration for Wednesday for a wildfire in Barber County.

The fire ignited southwest of Medicine Lodge along the Oklahoma state line. It took firefighters from 11 agencies, two Black Hawk helicopters from the Kansas National Guard to battle the fire.

Barber County officials tell KSN News that there have been no reports of damage to homes or buildings and that they expect to get an estimate of burned acres Thursday.

