Kansas National Guard training to better help local agencies during wildfires

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – As we prepare for wildfire season, state agencies are making sure they’re prepared for anything.



This week dozens of Kansas Air and Army National Guardsmen and woman go through training.

Fifty-three ground, 12 air and six water tender guards, have their hands tied this week, preparing themselves for fighting wildland fires.

“This came about after the 2016-2017 major wildland fires that we had, the Anderson Creek fire and also the Starbuck wildfire,” said LTC Larry Leupold, the director of military support for the Kansas National Guard.

The Kansas National Guard wants to better assist local agencies when major wildland fires break out.

“Anytime we have a big fire our local fire departments have limited resources,” said Leupold. “So, anytime the National Guard and our interagency partners can bring additional resources, it really helps get after the fire and get it under control quickly.”

The Guardsmen and women are getting ground training.

“This is an M113 Humvee and the really nice thing is it has a sidewinder cannon that allows us to pump water out of the 300 gallon poly tank in the bank,” said SFC Aron Coleman, of the Kansas Army National Guard, while giving a tour of the vehicle.

That way crews can fight fires without ever having to get out the vehicle.

Crews also tested a new dip tank to help when there aren’t resources available.

“There are certain parts of the state you all know, that our proximity to water is an issue,” said Maj. Gen. Lee Tafanelli.

So they trained with the UH-60 Blackhawk’s bambi buckets.

And, with help from the Kansas Department of Emergency Management and the Kansas Forest Service, Guardsmen and women are getting wildland Red Card certified.

“It is a 40 hour class with some field work and then a physical ability test,” said Mark Neely, fire management officer with the Kansas Forest Service.

Those behind the week-long training say it will not only benefit local and state agencies.

The Kansas National Guard will also be able to use the tools they learned to help during national emergencies.