WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Mayor Brandon Whipple designated May 17 as Kansas National Guard 184th Wing Appreciation Day in the City of Wichita.

Whipple read the proclamation during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Over the decades, the wing has been deactivated and reactivated and seen many changes of name, aircraft and missions — fighter bombers, jet fighters, bombers and air refueling tankers.

In its current mission, the 184th Wing provides intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; battlefield command and control; and cyberspace operations to the U.S. military and allied forces worldwide.

The Adjutant General’s Department says the men and women of the 184th have responded to numerous disasters that struck Wichita and surrounding areas and have contributed to Wichita’s economic wellbeing.