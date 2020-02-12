Kansas’ new elections chief sparks voting-rights dispute

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas’ top election official says the state needs another year of preparations before trying to give voters a choice of polling places on Election Day.

Secretary of State Scott Schwab’s position has sparked a new fight over voting rights because it’s been nearly 10 months since the Legislature enacted a law aimed at making voting more convenient.

Even some of Schwab’s fellow Republicans believe that at least the state’s largest city of Wichita is ready to allow voters to cast their ballots at any of its dozens of polling places.

Schwab says he’s moving carefully to prevent big Election Day problems.

