Live Now
Watch Good Day Kansas
1  of  24
Closings and Delays
Buhler - USD 313 Centre - USD 397 Circle - USD 375 Clearwater - USD 264 Derby Faith Lutheran PreSchool Elyria Christian - McPherson Fairfield - USD 310 Goessel - USD 411 Halstead-Bentley - USD 440 Haven Public Schools - USD 312 Herington - USD 487 Hesston - USD 460 Interlocal Learning Center #618 Marion-Florence - USD 408 New Hope Christian Church Helping Hands Food Pantry Newton - USD 373 Nickerson - USD 309 Pretty Prairie - USD 311 Remington-Whitewater - USD 206 Rural Vista - USD 481 Sedgwick Public Schools - USD 439 Valley Center - USD 262 Wichita Chisholm Trail Church of Christ Wichita Friends School and Children Center

Kansas’ new elections chief sparks voting-rights dispute

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KSN file photo

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas’ top election official says the state needs another year of preparations before trying to give voters a choice of polling places on Election Day.

Secretary of State Scott Schwab’s position has sparked a new fight over voting rights because it’s been nearly 10 months since the Legislature enacted a law aimed at making voting more convenient.

Even some of Schwab’s fellow Republicans believe that at least the state’s largest city of Wichita is ready to allow voters to cast their ballots at any of its dozens of polling places.

Schwab says he’s moving carefully to prevent big Election Day problems. 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories