Kansas not chosen for U.S. Space Command Headquarters

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Space Force Command Headquarters is not coming to Kansas.

Kansas was not chosen as one of the final six candidate locations for the headquarters. Back in September, Governor Kelly announced a strong push to land the headquarters.

Four Kansas communities applied to become home of the space force, including Wichita, Derby, Kansas City, and Leavenworth.

The six locations currently under consideration include Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Offutt AFB, Nebraska, Patrick AFB, Florida, Peterson AFB, Colorado, Port San Antonio, Texas, and Redstone Army Airfield, Alabama.

The Department of the Air Force anticipates selecting the preferred location for U.S. Space Command Headquarters in early 2021.

