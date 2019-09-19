Kansas offers Child Support Amnesty Day tomorrow

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department for Children and Families is set to host its annual Child Support Amnesty Day tomorrow in Wichita.

Anyone who is behind in child support in Sedgwick County is encouraged to attend Amnesty Day.

“If they have any other warrants, we don’t care about that,” said DCF community outreach coordinator Kelly O’Malia. “We’re not going to be looking at that.”

The mission of Amnesty Day is to remove bench warrants, due to parents falling behind on payments and not showing up to court to set up new payments.

“If they can get that warrant lifted and get in front of a judge then they’re more apt to get back on track of paying their child support,” O’Malia said.

How does Amnesty Day work?

Parents will show up and pay either two months of their current child support or $500 — whichever is less. A judge will lift the bench warrant, and give the parents a new order back date.

DCF is only taking cash. For payment amount information, call (316) 660-5825.

Amnesty Day runs from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Atwater Neighborhood Resource Center, located at 2755 E. 19th Street North.

More information can be found here.

LATEST STORIES: