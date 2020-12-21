Kansas officials hope to create new courts to help veterans

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Officials in Kansas’ judicial system want to establish more special courts aimed at keeping veterans with behavioral, mental health or substance abuse issues out of prison.

But The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that they are pursuing the idea amid the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s own budget problems.

Johnson County established the state’s first veterans court in 2016, and it remains the only one in Kansas.

Officials in the state’s court system say there are obstacles.

One ensuring access to treatment for substance abuse or mental health problems.

Another is finding volunteers to help or money for staff. The state is facing its own budget shortfall.