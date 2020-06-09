Kansas officials seek ID of body pulled from Ninnescah River

MULVANE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities in southern Kansas are trying to learn the identity of a person whose badly decomposed body was pulled from the Ninnescah River over the weekend.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to an area in northeastern Sumner County, west of the Kansas Turnpike, on Sunday afternoon after someone fishing in the river spotted the body.
Authorities say they are unable to speculate how the person died or whether the victim was a man or a woman because of the deteriorated condition of the remains.
An autopsy has been scheduled at the Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center in Wichita.
