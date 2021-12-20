Kansas officials work to speed distribution of eviction aid

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas officials continue working to speed up the distribution of aid money to help people avoid eviction.

Ryan Vincent, who leads the state agency overseeing the program, said more than 40% of the $169 million allocated to the state program has been given out so far.

Kansas, like most states, fell short of the federal goal of distributing at least 65% of the aid money by Nov. 15.

Vincent said Kansas has been making steady progress and roughly 32,000 Kansans have received help. And Kansas isn’t in danger of having the federal government reclaim some of the money because the state had distributed at least 30% of the aid by the November deadline.