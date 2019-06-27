Kansas parks department employee dies in ATV accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism employee died when the ATV he was operating overturned and rolled down an embankment.

Mark A. Jackson died Tuesday at the Milford Wildlife Area. Jackson, a seasonal employee of the department, was spraying weeds at the time of the accident.

“The KDWPT family lost one of its own in this tragic accident,” said Brad Loveless, KDWPT Secretary. “We offer our most heartfelt condolences to Mark’s family and friends. He will be missed by many.”

The department said Jackson made a favorable impression on his coworkers who describe him as someone who “was always fun to be around” and “had a great outlook on life.”