Kansas part of $200K PayPal charity settlement

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The attorneys general of Kansas and 20 other states have reached a $200,000 agreement with PayPal Charitable Giving Fund Inc. to settle complaints about its handling of charitable contributions through the company’s online fundraising platform.

PayPal’s charitable arm agreed to pay the money to the National Association of Attorneys General to deposit in its charities enforcement and training fund.

The non-profit company also agreed to better inform donors that it sometimes redirects their contributions to other organizations with similar purposes. The new settlement ensures that every donor’s wishes will be honored.

A copy of the agreement is available here

