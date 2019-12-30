Kansas police chief removes public post showing expletive on officer’s coffee cup

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A police chief has removed a public post accusing a McDonald’s employee of writing obscenity on one of his officers’ coffee cups Monday morning.

The post disappeared hours after the officer’s claims received national attention and McDonald’s claimed security footage shows none of their employees wrote on the cup.

Herington police chief Brian Hornaday posted a public picture Saturday of a coffee cup with “f pig” written on it, saying a Junction City McDonald’s employee wrote it.

Store owner Dana Cook gave KSNT News this statement Sunday when asked about the incident:

“My McDonald’s has the utmost respect for all members of law enforcement and the military and were troubled by the accusation made. We thoroughly reviewed our security video from every angle, which clearly shows the words were not written by one of our employees. We look forward to working with Chief Hornaday as he continues his investigation.” DANA COOK, MCDONALD’S

