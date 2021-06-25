Kansas police department called to remove snake; turns out to be python

Pittsburg Police Department Officer Jesse Spencer removed python at home. Courtesy: Pittsburg Police Department)

PITTSBURG, Kan. (AP) — When Pittsburg, Kansas, Police Officer Jesse Spencer was sent to a home to remove a snake from the front porch, he expected the typical garden snake.

And now, for something completely different: What he found was an 8-foot-long python. Police on Thursday posted a photo of Spencer holding the snake.

The department said the officer “fulfilled the job description category ‘other duties are required.’”

Pythons are constrictor snakes and are not native to the U.S., though they are sold as exotic pets.

Police say the python removed from the porch was adopted by a “responsible individual who lives outside this community.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

