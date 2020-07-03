Kansas police: Missing woman’s body found in storage unit

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Junction City say the body of a woman reported missing last month has been found in a local storage unit.

Police said late Thursday in a news release that investigators had positively identified the body as that of 52-year-old Tina Bennett of Junction City. Police say Bennett was reported missing on June 20.

Her remains were found June 26 in the otherwise empty storage unit, but officials did not identify the body until after an autopsy and fingerprint verification.

Police have not said how Bennett died, but said foul play is suspected. No arrests had been reported in the case by Friday morning.

LATEST STORIES: