Kansas Prison Review Board take public comment in parole decision for Donald Wacker

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – The State’s Prisoner Review Board met in Derby this morning and took public comment about whether or not a convicted kidnapper should stay in jail.

Donald Wacker is up for parole. he was convicted of kidnapping Nancy Shoemaker in the summer of 1990.

Wacker is currently serving a life sentence in Shoemaker’s case where he helped kidnap the young girl along with, Doil Lane, the man who would sexually assault and kill the 9-year-old girl.

The Shoemaker family was in attendance and they say they’re thankful so many people still care about their daughter.

“It’s very heartwarming to know so many people care,” said Julie Shokemaker. “So many people care about this community, and you saw the numbers [here] that took time out of their day, or off work, or whatever they needed to do to come support.”

Wacker’s fifth parole hearing is set for December first.