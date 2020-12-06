Kansas prosecutor faces disciplinary hearing this week

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prosecutor who had two criminal convictions overturned is facing a disciplinary hearing for allegedly violating professional standards. The Kansas Board of Attorney Discipline will hold a hearing this week to review the conduct of Jacque Spradling. She is a former Shawnee County prosecutor who now serves as the Bourbon County attorney and an assistant Allen county attorney. Appeals courts criticized Spradling in rulings overturning a murder conviction and a sexual assault conviction. Both those cases are now set to be retried. Spradling is accused of making statements during her closing arguments that weren’t supported by evidence at trial.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories