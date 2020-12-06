Kansas prosecutor faces disciplinary hearing this week

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prosecutor who had two criminal convictions overturned is facing a disciplinary hearing for allegedly violating professional standards. The Kansas Board of Attorney Discipline will hold a hearing this week to review the conduct of Jacque Spradling. She is a former Shawnee County prosecutor who now serves as the Bourbon County attorney and an assistant Allen county attorney. Appeals courts criticized Spradling in rulings overturning a murder conviction and a sexual assault conviction. Both those cases are now set to be retried. Spradling is accused of making statements during her closing arguments that weren’t supported by evidence at trial.
LATEST STORIES:
- Broncos bringing QBs to KC to face Mahomes and Chiefs
- One dead, several others injured following a rollover crash in Hutchinson
- Mexican president wants to restrict US agents in Mexico
- Taylor’s Forecast: Warming through midweek, wet and cold weather in the forecast
- ‘It’s like a dream come true’: Kansan reacts to DACA restoration