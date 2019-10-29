Kansas prosecutors to drop charges of false rape report

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Prosecutors plan to drop all charges against a University of Kansas student accused of falsely reporting a rape.

The Kansas City Star reports that Douglas County district attorney’s office filed a motion Monday to drop the three felony counts of making a false report against the woman.

The woman’s attorneys contend she is innocent, saying she was mistreated by police and prosecutors after reporting she was raped by a friend of her ex-boyfriend last year.

Prosecutors had contended the woman fabricated the story out of regret and to get back at her ex-boyfriend. Police have said text messages show the sex was consensual.

The woman contended the messages made light of the incident because she was not able to admit at the time that she had been raped.

LATEST STORIES: