Kansas rally over George Floyd’s death recalls Topeka case

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Several hundred protesters are rallying at the Kansas Statehouse to protest George Floyd’s death in Minnesota.
Chants and T-shirts worn by participants Saturday recalled the 2017 case of a black man fatally shot by two white police officers in Topeka.
Organizers promised a peaceful protest and opened with prayer.
The racially diverse crowd included children and older adults and held signs with slogans such as “I Can’t Breathe” and “Stop Lynching Us.” Floyd, who’d been handcuffed, died after a white police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes.
The Topeka event also remember Dominique White’s death in Topeka in September 2017.
