WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America says Kansas is the second most challenging state to live in regarding seasonal allergies.

The foundation states that more than 50 million Americans live with various allergies every year, and many have seasonal pollen allergies. A report by the foundation focused on the spring and fall pollen count scores, allergy medicine use, and availability of allergists and immunologists.

Here in Kansas, March 20 is the first day of spring. Already, the state is seeing warmer days, bringing more pollen. If you have allergies, more flare-ups can be expected.

Ascension Via Christi Pediatrician Dr. Amy Seery said it’s likely time to grab the allergy medicine if you are beginning to experience itchy and watery eyes, a runny nose, or are dealing with sneezing.

“We’re going to have people starting to mow their lawns, we’re going to have high winds, and microparticles in the air and trees are going to start dumping their pollen, so a lot of people are gonna start getting some flare-ups.”

A map on Pollen.com shows where each state stands in the pollen count each day. For example, Kansas on Wednesday was in the medium to high range.

Rain will help, but a high pollen count in Texas and Oklahoma can impact Kansas. Often, the wind moves pollen into the state, adding to the challenges of asthma and allergies.

“Around this time, it’s mostly tree centric, a little bit of grass stuff, and like I said, with the wind being really heavy, a lot of dust and other particles can kind of get in the air when you have rapid temperature fluctuations, that can be really problematic for people with asthma,” said Seery.

Dr. Seery said one of the best things you can do if you get a lot of pollen in your system is trying saline flushes. The best way to do that is through a neti pot, but she reminds people to use distilled water or sterile saline and do not use tap water.

She said it’s also essential to shower when you come inside.

“After being outside, especially around a lot of vegetation, taking the time to come in and shower, change your clothes, can really be helpful,” she said. “If you start to kick up and have symptoms, itchy, watery eyes, runny nose, lots of sneezing, etc., it’s good to start thinking about getting back on some of your over-the-counter allergy medicines or talking to your doctor about a regimen that might work well for you.”

Seery also suggests changing the HEPA filters in your home, cracking windows and doors instead of leaving them wide open, and stocking up on over-the-counter medicines.

“Some of the very best medications are actually going to be nasal steroids, and not a lot of families like those, and as a pediatrician, it can be terrible trying to get that medicine up a kid’s nose, but that is one of the higher quality medicines,” said Seery. “You can take oral tablets. and those can be quite helpful too, but you want to make sure that you’re getting some that are nonsedating if you’re trying to send a kid to school.”

Masks are also helpful in the high pollen days as well.

“One of the benefits of the pandemic is a lot of people now have access to masks, and masks can be incredibly helpful, especially if high-quality ones such as a K95, that I’m wearing, can really reduce the amount of particles that are getting up into your nose and sinus spaces,” she said. “It can be really beneficial to reducing the amount of exposure, so if you’re mowing the lawn, if you’re out at a really grassy soccer field, etc., it can really help make you enjoy your time out there and not regret it later.”

Seery recommends talking to an allergy immunologist if you are an extreme sufferer. Those doctors can provide shots that help calm down an overactive immune system.

“Ascension Medical Group clinics have openings, and they’re happy to talk with patients as needed to make sure they’ve got a great allergy regimen so they can enjoy the warm weather fully,” said Seery.