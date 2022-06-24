WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Politicians and organizations have been reacting to the news that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade. KSN will update this story as we get more comments.

Planned Parenthood Great Plains

Two hundred and fifty years ago, our country’s founders said, ‘All men are created equal.’ Today, the Supreme Court took the ‘men’ part literally, stripping rights from every woman in America. State by state, we have seen access to abortion virtually eliminated. Oklahoma recently enacted the first total abortion ban most Americans have seen in their lifetime. Even while reproductive rights were being taken away before our very eyes, many people still doubted Roe could ever fall. Today this creeping march to crush fundamental freedoms has reached its awful conclusion: your body is not your own. Your rights are entirely dependent on where you reside. Yet in this very grim moment in American history, Planned Parenthood Great Plains’ doors are still open and will stay open, to provide sexual and reproductive care today, tomorrow, and for years to come. Our services may be forced to change due to cruel bans on abortion care, but our commitment to our patients remains.” Emily Wales, president and CEO, Planned Parenthood Great Plains

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R – Kansas)

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., ranking member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice and Science, June 23, 2021. (Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP)

“Since Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973, numerous, sensible laws designed to protect the lives of the unborn have been blocked by unelected judges. Today, nearly 50 years after Roe, the Supreme Court rule there is no constitutional right to an abortion. As Justice Alito stated, ‘It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.’ With this ruling, the American people will again have the opportunity to make their voices heard through their representatives and the legislative process. This historic decision will now allow legislatures, accountable to the citizens who elected them, to take action to pass laws that protect children in the womb and support their mothers.”

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R – Kansas)

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., speaks with reporters, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

“As an OBGYN, I had the honor of delivering more than 5,000 babies. Because of these wonderful moments and experiences, I believe life begins at conception. In fact, this is why today’s historic decision signals a new beginning for millions of unborn American children.

“In many states, this monumental ruling will trigger protections for the well-being of moms and guard the sanctity of life for their sons and daughters. Hopefully, today begins healing the wounds the pro-abortion agenda ripped open on American society almost 50 years ago.”

He goes on to say:

“All this being said, I want to remind everyone that putting an end to Roe vs Wade simply places this emotion-filled issue into the hands of the citizens of this country and their elected state officials, as opposed to unelected members of the federal judiciary. Nothing more, nothing less.

“I urge all Americans to remain peaceful and respectful during the protests of this decision.

“Justice cannot and will not be served under the threat of mob violence so help us God.”

Tracey Mann (Courtesy Tracey Mann campaign)

U.S. Representative Tracey Mann (R – Kansas District 1)

“The U.S. Supreme Court has just overturned Roe v. Wade. A MONUMENTAL win for the pro-life movement!”

U.S. Representative Jake LaTurner (R – Kansas District 2)

Jake LaTurner (File Photo)

“Today is a monumental win for pro-life Americans across our country who have been fighting tirelessly over the last fifty years to protect the most vulnerable among us—the unborn. Democrats’ extreme abortion-on-demand agenda does not accurately reflect the views of most Americans. Overturning Roe ensures state and local officials closest to the people they represent, not unelected judges in Washington, construct our nation’s abortion laws.

“Unfortunately, this welcomed ruling won’t protect life in Kansas. It’s now more important than ever that Kansans reaffirm our commitment to protecting the unborn and vote to pass the Value Them Both Amendment to guarantee our state does not become a hub for unlimited abortions.”

Sharice Davids (Courtesy Sharice Davids campaign)

U.S. Representative Sharice Davids (D – Kansas District 3)

“The Supreme Court just erased nearly 50 years of precedent, endangering the lives of women in Kansas and the entire country.

“Here’s a promise – I’ll always fight to ensure Kansas families have access to the full range of health care services, including reproductive health care.”

U.S. Representative Ron Estes (R – Kansas District 4)

Ron Estes (KSN File Photo)

“After more than 60 million babies were denied the blessings of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness before they were even born, the disastrous and misguided Roe v. Wade ruling from 1973 has finally been overturned.

“Today’s ruling does not ban abortion, but returns abortion regulation to each state and their democratically elected officials. As the left continues to push radical abortion policy in Kansas, this gives a new voice to the majority who want common sense laws that protect mothers and babies, like parental consent for minors, no taxpayer funded abortions, and an end to late-term abortions.”

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, a Democrat, seeking reelection this year

“A woman’s reproductive healthcare decisions should be between her and her physician. I’ll continue to oppose all regressive legislation that interferes with individual freedoms or threatens the strides we’ve made in recent years making Kansas a constructive place to do business.”

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who is running for the Republican nomination for governor

“Today’s landmark decision by the U.S. Supreme Court was the right one because as a matter of constitutional interpretation, as the Court writes, ‘Roe was egregiously wrong from the start.’ Now, the Court explains, ‘The permissibility of abortion, and the limitations upon it, are to be resolved like most important questions in our democracy: by citizens trying to persuade one another and then voting.’

“Today’s decision means the power and responsibility to decide the important and difficult questions involving regulation of abortion have been returned to the people instead of federal judges. The people of Kansas will speak directly to this subject in less than six weeks. In voting on the Value Them Both amendment, Kansans will decide whether state judges may determine how abortion is regulated in Kansas or whether that is a responsibility for the elected and democratically accountable branches of state government.

“In my view, the increase in the number of abortions in Kansas the past two years after a long period of steady decline is distressing. I prefer a future with less abortion, not more. To preserve existing limits on late-term abortions, requirements parents be notified when minors seek abortion, and prohibitions on using taxpayer funds to pay for abortion, I will join with other pro-life Kansans in casting my vote for Value Them Both. On August 2, the people will speak and their voice will show the path forward for Kansas.”