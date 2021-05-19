Kansas Rep. Mark Samsel pleads not guilty in Wellsville High School battery case

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Rep. Mark Samsel pled not guilty on all counts at his first hearing, after being charged with three counts of misdemeanor battery against a Wellsville High School student.

Samsel appeared in-person with counsel Chris Scott.

Franklin County attorney and state prosecutor Brandon Jones was also present. The hearing was led by Judge Kevin Kimball.

Samsel was arrested after a student reported an incident in late April, which occurred while he was serving as a substitute teacher.

Parents and students described it as bizarre behavior. Videos appear to show Samsel ranting at students, talking about sex, suicide and other inappropriate things, even using profanity in front of the students.

Samsel was given a copy of the complaint during his appearance, but his counsel, attorney Chris Scott, declined formal reading of the complaint.

“Judge, at this point, we didn’t allow guilty plea. I would like a chance to request discovery and review that with my client,” Scott said.

Samsel’s second hearing is now scheduled for July 12 at 11:30 a.m. A mental health evaluation was ordered within 21 days.