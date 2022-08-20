WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Saturday morning, the Kansas Democratic Party announced that Representative Gail Finney (D-Wichita) died. She served in the Kansas House of Representatives for the 84th district. She has served since 2009. Finney was 63 years old.

Community leaders have been sharing their thoughts on social media. Mayor Brandon Whipple and Gov. Laura Kelly both took to Twitter to share their condolences.

“My heart absolutely breaks as we learn about the passing of Representative Gail Finney,” Whipple said. “Rep. Finney was champion of good policy, a fierce fighter on behalf of our community, and a role model for folks like myself who had the honor to serve alongside her. May she rest in peace.”

“Kansas lost a warrior today,” Kelly said. “No one fought harder for her constituents, for her community, for justice and equity. Rest In Peace, Representative Finney.”

Wichita City Councilmembers also shared their condolences through social media.

“It’s so hard to find the words right now, but this one hurts,” Councilmember Brandon Johnson said. “(Rep. Finney) was such an amazing person. I am forever grateful for her friendship, mentorship, leadership, and all around love and impact she had for the people! You fought the good fight! Rest in Power.”