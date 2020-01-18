Live Now
Kansas rising electric rate-making process favors utilities

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – An independent review of Kansas’ rising electricity prices shows the process that determines rates favors utilities over consumers and could be improved.

According to the Kansas News Service, lawmakers concerned that electricity prices were no longer competitive with neighboring states requested the study by London Economics in a bill passed during the 2019 legislative session.

The report concludes there is no single, easy fix, but offers three main suggestions.

Legislators in the House and Senate Utilities Committees are expected to be briefed on the report’s findings when the session begins next week.

